At least 60 percent of people who have received inpatient treatment for COVID-19 this summer at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow were unvaccinated, according to figures released by the hospital Thursday.
There have been 23 patients admitted to Gritman for treatment since June 1. Of those, 14 were unvaccinated, four were vaccinated and the status of five was listed as “unable to determine,” according to the hospital.
Gritman also reported that seven people with COVID-19 have been admitted for inpatient care in the past week, raising the pandemic total to 73.
Health officials in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington reported 164 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
There were 58 cases in Nez Perce County, 37 in Whitman County, 25 in Asotin County, 17 in Latah County, 14 in Idaho County, nine in Clearwater County and four in Lewis County.
No deaths were reported in the region Thursday.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced Thursday that three COVID-19 treatment facilities will be set up around the state.
The facilities be geared toward monoclonal antibody treatment, according to a news release from Little’s office. That treatment involves therapeutic medications that are proving to be effective in keeping people from getting severely ill and requiring hospitalization after contracting COVID-19, according to the news release. It is hoped the centers will help preserve hospital beds for the severely ill.
The facilities will be located in northern Idaho, eastern Idaho and the Treasure Valley. Specific information about the location of the treatment centers will be made available in the coming days, and additional treatment centers may be added later, according to the news release.
Northern Idaho will be the priority, where vaccination rates are among the lowest in the state and where local hospitals are overwhelmed with unvaccinated COVID-19 patients, according to the news release.