MOSCOW — Gritman Medical Center ended operations at its COVID-19 drive-through testing site Tuesday and moved testing operations into the hospital and clinic system.
The PCR tests collected at the drive-through testing site on Jackson Street in Moscow, which require a physician’s order, are available at every Gritman clinic site. The prevalence of test availability at area pharmacies and other locations indicate there has been a decrease in demand at the mobile location, the hospital announced Tuesday.
Latah County has reported just 25 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths over the last month.
Instructions on how to get a physician-ordered COVID-19 test through Gritman are being given to patients at the time of their visit. Those who experience symptoms of COVID-19 may call their primary care provider or contact their preferred Gritman clinic location for specific testing instructions.
The hospital will continue to monitor COVID-19 positivity rates and may make changes to these protocols in line with federal requirements and the situation in the community. The COVID-19 care unit will also continue to treat patients for coronavirus-related care as is necessary.
The hospital continues to employ strict protocols for entry into the hospital, such as pre-entry screening and a mandatory face covering policy for staff, patients and visitors. More information can be found on hospital’s website at gritman.org/coronavirus.
The Lewiston School District on Tuesday announced that it will no longer send parents daily reports on COVID-19 cases among students and staff after “many consecutive weeks of zero active cases,” according to an email sent by Superintendent Lance Hansen.
The district has reported 479 virus cases among students and 161 among staff members this school year, but few of them have come in the last month.
Hansen’s email encouraged family to keep students home if they’re sick and to monitor their symptoms. If students or family members do test positive for COVID-19, families are asked to contact Director of Student Services Kimberly Eimers at (208) 748-3032 for guidance on returning to school.