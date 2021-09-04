Greetings, fellow traveler

A fish leaps up to say “hello” to a passing boat on the Snake River on Friday. The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley saw a high of 85 on Friday, and the temperature is expected to reach the low 90s during the long Labor Day weekend.

 August Frank/Tribune

