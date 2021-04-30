Kyle Greene and Chris Jones of the Lewiston Fire Department both earned American Legion Post 13 awards, Chief Travis Myklebust announced Thursday.
Greene was named Paramedic of the Year while Jones was named Firefighter of the Year, according to a news release.
Both men were nominated by their peers. The news release said Green takes the lead on EMS training for his shift and makes sure to involve everyone, and he also takes pride in mentoring new members of the department, while Jones works extremely hard and put himself through paramedic school over the last 18 months.
“These two individuals are very deserving of this recognition and I am proud to work alongside them,” Myklebust said in the news release.