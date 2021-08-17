Lines on the northeast side of the Green Ridge Fire were challenged by winds out of the southwest Monday but ultimately held.
Now fire managers from the Rocky Mountain Black Team are beginning to shift their efforts to the south and east, where they are looking for places to construct line and keep the more than 36,000-acre fire from leaving the Umatilla National Forest.
“We are making every effort to keep the fire on Forest Service property,” fire information officer Brant Porter said.
The trick, he said, is finding natural features suitable for line building that are far enough in front of the southward and eastward moving flanks of the fire.
“It takes time to make line in this county,” Porter said.
The eastern flank of the fire has largely bumped up against the Lick Creek Fire scar. But it has room to move south and eventually cut back to the east, where it could outflank the Lick Creek Fire perimeter.
One of the features fire managers could use as an anchor point is the scar from the 2015 Grizzly Fire that burned about 80,000 acres largely within the Wenaha-Tucannon Wilderness Area.
“We are looking to use a series of ridge lines in order to get a good (line) on the east side all the way back to (the Grizzly Fire burn scar),” said Brad Pietruszka, operations section chief for the Rocky Mountain Black Team at Dayton.
“We are fully expecting, based on what the fire has already done as it enters the Grizzly Creek Fire scar, limited movement will occur for quite a while.”
An advance team is looking for those features and other teams are identifying contingency lines as well as assessing structures that may need protecting in places like Anatone and Grouse Flats if they aren’t able to keep the fire on the forest.
“We like to have plans and backup plans,” Pietruszka said. “Just because we are increasing our presence there doesn’t mean things are changing.”
The eastern side of the fire is about 25 miles southwest of Asotin and 17 miles west of Anatone.
The Bedrock Fire burning on the north side of the Clearwater River between Lenore and Cavendish has covered 11,250 acres and is 51 percent contained. Over the past few days, firefighters have been working to keep the fire within steep canyons and strengthen lines by performing burnout operations in agricultural fields at the top of the canyons.
Areas that were previously under Level 3 evacuations were reduced to Level 1, meaning residents there were allowed to return but were advised to remain ready to leave if conditions worsened. Fire information officer Scott Phillips said many roads remain closed and are being used by firefighters.
There was little growth Monday on the dozens of fires burning across the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest. Mop-up efforts on many of the fires continues and the agency announced Monday that it would transition from daily updates on the fires to updates on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. More information on those fires is available at bit.ly/NPCFireInfo.
A Level 3 evacuation was called for Monday night north of Spokane caused by the Ford Corkscrew Fire. The evacuation was ordered for an area from the town of Ford south to the county line and east along the river to Tum Tum.
Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2273. Follow him on Twitter @ezebarker.