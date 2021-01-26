Green recaps UI’s budget balancing for legislators

BOISE — University of Idaho President Scott Green kicked off “education week” at the joint budget committee Monday, highlighting steps the institution has taken to get its financial house in order.
Green was the first of the four public college and university presidents and four community college presidents who will present their budgets to the committee this week.
Lewis-Clark State College President Cynthia Pemberton meets with the committee this morning, and Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra comes in Thursday to review the governor’s fiscal 2022 public schools budget recommendation.
Green started off by discussing steps UI has taken over the past year, both to “right-size” its budget and maintain in-person instruction during the pandemic.
Those steps include a “program prioritization effort,” he said, which resulted in several programs, departments and degree options being eliminated or combined. About 160 staff positions were also eliminated.
“After losing $45 million over the past three years, we came out of fiscal 2020 with a small operating surplus of approximately $900,000,” Green said. In addition, “changes made last spring to our retiree benefits program are projected to reduce our liability by $11 million in fiscal ’21. That follows a $14.4 million reduction in fiscal ’20.”
Those benefits changes included phasing out sick leave adjustments and post-retirement health benefits for employees hired after 2020.
“We don’t think this has done any damage to the institution,” Green said. “We continue to attract talented people.”
Gov. Brad Little is proposing a modest 2.6 percent, $8.1 million general fund increase for the four colleges and universities in fiscal 2022, which begins July 1.
In addition, the governor is recommending $3 million from the Permanent Building Fund to replace aging facilities at UI’s agricultural research center in Parma, and $700,00 for two new greenhouses to expand seedling production.
Green noted that the $3 million for the Parma center will be matched by $3 million in private contributions from industry partners.
“By getting our financial house in order ahead of the pandemic, the University of Idaho is emerging stronger and leaner, further delivering on our land-grant mission of education and service to every corner of the state,” he said. “We look forward to helping the Gem State thrive for generations to come.”
