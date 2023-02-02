‘Greater Idaho’ discussed by lawmakers

This map is one of the proposals put forth by those who support the "Greater Idaho" movement, which calls for eastern Oregon to become part of Idaho. This map and others are available at greateridaho.org.

BOISE — The “Greater Idaho” discussion has returned to the Idaho Legislature with a proposed memorial to authorize Idaho and Oregon’s legislatures to begin discussions over whether it’s feasible to move the Idaho border into eastern Oregon.

Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, whose district abuts Oregon, told the House State Affairs Committee on Wednesday she knows many eastern Oregonians who don’t agree with their state’s politics, especially regarding legalized marijuana and decriminalizing hard drugs.

