MOSCOW — The Latah County Human Rights Task Force and the Moscow Human Rights Commission will hold their annual Great Moscow Food Drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
There will be two collection locations: East City Park, at the corner of Third and Hayes, and the Moscow Farmers Market, near Friendship Square.
Food, including canned goods and fresh produce, household items and cash to buy more food and supplies are needed. Donations will help the Moscow Food Bank, Westside Food Pantry and Weekend Food for Kids.
Cash donations can be made online at the task force website at www.humanrightslatah.org or sent to the task force at: Box 8613, Moscow, ID 83843.