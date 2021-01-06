Great day for (ice) fishing

Pete Caster/TribuneRhon Lyons watches from the dock after his wife, Sunnie, caught a rainbow cutthroat hybrid while ice fishing on Winchester Lake on Tuesday afternoon. Today’s forecast for Winchester calls for a high of 37, a low of 31 and cloudy skies. For the extended outlook, see Page 6A.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

