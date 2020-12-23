Astronomers, amateur and otherwise, gathered by the handful at a closed weigh station at the top of the Lewiston Hill on Monday evening to view a celestial event 400 years in the making.
Dubbed the “great conjunction,” Jupiter and Saturn, the two largest planets in our solar system, appeared closer together in the night sky than at any other time since 1623. The two planets won’t come this close again for another 60 years.
“For perspective, 400 years ago is when Galileo first pointed a telescope at the sky,” said University of Idaho professor and astrophysicist Jason Barnes. “This is the closest conjunction that’s going to happen certainly for our lifetimes and for many, many lifetimes.”
Just as the sun began to set over the Clearwater and Snake rivers, two clear points of light could be seen in the southwestern sky. Barnes said the planets appeared closest Monday but the phenomenon will be visible for several days as the planets slowly begin to separate.
He said the unseasonably warm, windless Monday night offered better conditions for viewing than anyone could have hoped for. While they are not stars themselves, the two points of light easily outshined the stars in the sky, which Barnes said is because of their proximity to Earth.
“These planets are bright because they’re close to us — Jupiter is about 40 light minutes away whereas the nearest stars are 4 to 10 light-years away,” he said. “Jupiter is much dimmer inherently than a star, but it’s so much closer.”
Some traveled for miles to find a clear view, and despite forecasts for cloudy weather in the region, the skies above Lewiston obliged, opening up Monday evening and staying clear until the paired planets dipped below the horizon about 6:20 p.m.
Co-workers and amateur astronomers Beth Peterson and Toni Casto packed two telescopes down from Post Falls and offered a view to any who asked. With their help, viewers could spot yet smaller points of light circling Uranus — the planet’s moons — and could discern the rings surrounding Saturn.
A self-described “space junkie,” Peterson said her interest in the stars has been lifelong.
“I used to camp out in my parents backyard as a kid and just stare up at the stars and wonder how far they were; what they were,” Peterson said.
“She wants to go to one,” joked Casto, who said she only recently became interested in astronomy, largely because of Peterson’s enthusiasm for the subject.
“I’m 56 years old, and I saw it all in school, learned about all the planets and all the stars and all that stuff but it really didn’t intrigue me,” Casto said. “And then I met her and if I had a question she answered them.”
The two stayed until the planets were no longer visible before packing up and heading home to Post Falls for work that evening.
Barnes and his wife, fellow UI astrophysicist Gwen Barnes, brought their family, including Gwen’s parents, to view the event. Gwen’s father, Chet Bart — himself a retired rocket scientist — said they have been enjoying astronomy as a family for decades.
“That’s why I’m an astronomer now,” Gwen said.
Bart, who, in his retirement, became a Solar System Ambassador for NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif., said astronomy is a near-universal interest. He said before the pandemic, he would help host educational events about the planets and stars and rarely had difficulty packing venues.
“People just know we’re part of the bigger picture, and they want to know what’s there,” he said.
