MOSCOW — A free mini-seminar on management-intensive grazing will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Best Western Plus University Inn at 1516 Pullman Road here.
The seminar is hosted by Double T Ranch of Harvard, Idaho, and features Jim Gerrish of May, Idaho, who is a rancher, author and consultant.
Since the introduction of management-intensive grazing, producers throughout the world have discovered how it helps them raise and market healthier cattle and increase their profits using less land than the conventional approach, according to a news release. It also improves the condition of the soil.