A judge restored federal protections for gray wolves across much of the U.S. on Thursday after their removal in the waning days of the Trump administration exposed the animals to hunting that critics said would undermine their rebound from widespread extermination early last century.
The ruling does not affect wolves in Idaho, much of eastern Washington and the rest of the Northern Rockies region that have been under state management for more than a decade.
U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White in Oakland, Calif., said the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service had failed to show wolf populations could be sustained in the Midwest and portions of the West without protection under the Endangered Species Act. The service also didn’t adequately consider threats to wolves outside those core areas, White said.
Wildlife advocates had sued the agency last year. Attorneys for the Biden administration defended the Trump rule that removed protections, arguing wolves were resilient enough to bounce back even if their numbers dropped sharply because of intensive hunting.
At stake is the future of a species whose recovery from near-extinction has been heralded as a historic conservation success. That recovery has brought bitter blowback from hunters and ranchers angered over wolf attacks on big game herds and livestock. They contend protections are no longer warranted.
Interior Department spokesperson Melissa Schwartz said the agency was reviewing Thursday’s decision and offered no further comment.
Wildlife advocacy groups said the judge’s order would most immediately put a stop to hunting in the Great Lakes region, where Wisconsin officials had come under criticism after a wolf hunt last year blew past the state’s quotas, killing 218 wolves in four days.
“Wolves in the Great Lakes region have a stay of execution,” said John Horning with the environmental group WildEarth Guardians.
Wolf attacks on livestock are uncommon but can cause significant economic damage to ranchers when their cows or sheep are killed.
And wolves in some places have reduced the size of elk and deer herds, their natural prey. That has stirred anger among hunters who target the big game animals.
The American Farm Bureau Federation, National Rifle Association and other industry groups had urged the judge not to restore federal protection, keeping the wolves under the control of state officials who allow wolf hunting.
Zippy Duvall, president of the Farm Bureau, said he was “extremely disappointed” with the ruling and that it ignored wolves’ recovery beyond government population goals.
“It’s really frustrating and outrageous that some judge thousands of miles away is suddenly telling us that our own scientific management of the species can’t be trusted,” said Ed McBroom, a Republican state senator from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. “They’re simply forcing citizens to take matters into their own hands.”
None of the Great Lakes states with established wolf populations — Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin — had scheduled additional wolf hunts prior to the judge’s ruling. All three were updating their wolf management programs and officials said that work would continue.
A state judge in Wisconsin in October had blocked a hunt two weeks before it was to begin, responding to a lawsuit that claimed it was illegally scheduled.
In Michigan, where the wolf population numbers about 700, Republican legislators introduced pro-hunting resolutions but no formal proposal was before the wildlife commission that sets hunting seasons.
Before hunting is considered, Michigan officials want their legal status more permanently settled “given the long history of legal challenges to delisting decisions and the resulting shifting status of wolves,” said Ed Golder with the state Department of Natural Resources.
The status of wolves in the Northern Rockies was not challenged in the lawsuit decided Thursday. However, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in September began a separate review of whether protections should be restored after Republican state lawmakers in Montana and Idaho passed laws last year intended to drive down wolf numbers by making it easier to kill them.
Under the loosened rules, hunters and trappers primarily in Montana have killed a record 23 wolves that wandered outside Yellowstone National Park this winter. That’s sparked public outrage because of the popularity of Yellowstone’s wolf packs among tourists who visit from around the world.
Following the killings, Interior Sec. Deb Haaland published an op-ed this week saying federal officials could give wolves in the Northern Rockies emergency protection if the species is put at significant risk.
“Recent laws passed in some Western states undermine state wildlife managers by promoting precipitous reductions in wolf populations, such as removing bag limits, baiting, snaring, night hunting and pursuit by dogs — the same kind of practices that nearly wiped out wolves during the last century,” Haaland wrote.
Idaho estimated it had more than 1,500 wolves as of last August, a number nearly identical to estimates produced in 2019 and 2020. Last year, state lawmakers liberalized wolf hunting and trapping rules by adopting many of the measures Haaland criticized in her op-ed. Despite the change, initial wolf harvest levels have remained stable. From July 1 to Jan. 1, hunters killed 321 wolves, up slightly from the 312 killed a year earlier but down from the 370 taken from July 1, 2019, to Jan. 1, 2020.
Ed Schriever, director of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game at Boise, said Idaho alone has more wolves than the 1,100 to 1,200 the federal Fish and Wildlife Service suggested in its 2009 delisting rule was appropriate for Idaho, Montana and Wyoming combined. He said the state also experiences the kinds of chronic wolf attacks on livestock and impacts to deer and elk herds the federal wildlife agency said was a possibility with elevated wolf numbers.
“That is exactly where we are,” he said.
In Washington, the ruling leaves wolves in the eastern third of the state under state management but returns wolves in the rest of the state to federal protection. Of Washington’s 29 verified wolf packs, just six are in areas where the ESA now applies. However, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife protects wolves across the entire state and hunting is not allowed.
“We will continue to work closely with partners, stakeholders, and communities, just as we have over the past decade, on the recovery, conservation, and management of wolves in Washington, with a focus on achieving the state’s recovery objectives and mitigating conflict between wolves and livestock,” said Julia Smith, wolf policy lead for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, in a prepared statement. “The state of Washington has facilitated wolf recovery for more than a decade and remains prepared to be the management authority for wolves statewide.”
Wolves once ranged most of the U.S. but were wiped out in most places by the 1930s under government-sponsored poisoning and trapping campaigns.
A remnant population in the western Great Lakes region has since expanded to about 4,400 wolves in Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin. And more than 2,000 wolves occupy six states in the Northern Rockies and Pacific Northwest.
Yet wolves remain absent across most of their historical range. Wildlife advocates argue that continued protections are needed so they can continue to expand in California, Colorado, Oregon and other states.
Democratic and Republican administrations alike, going back to former President George W. Bush, have sought to remove or scale back federal wolf protections first enacted in 1974.