A firefighter sprays down the burnt grass while another catches a watch thrown to him at the site of a grass fire at the corner of Vineyard Avenue and Hillcrest Drive on Friday afternoon in Lewiston. The fire burned an area 60 feet by 80 feet between the two roads before the crew quickly put it out. No structures were threatened and no one was injured, the Lewiston Fire Department said in a news release.
