Firefighters work to contain the perimeter of a grass fire Wednesday in the hills north of Peola Road in Asotin County. The blaze, dubbed the Blankenship Fire, started around 3:30 p.m. and was estimated at around 200 acres as of 8:40 p.m. Wednesday. The fire currently is threatening rangeland and crops, and no evacuations were in effect as of press time. Additional assistance from the state was mobilized around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan, and hand and air crews were battling the blaze.
Firefighters work to contain the perimeter of a grass fire Wednesday in the hills north of Peola Road in Asotin County. The blaze, dubbed the Blankenship Fire, started around 3:30 p.m. and was estimated at around 200 acres as of 8:40 p.m. Wednesday. The fire currently is threatening rangeland and crops, and no evacuations were in effect as of press time. Additional assistance from the state was mobilized around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan, and hand and air crews were battling the blaze.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
<text>RIGHT: A grass fire spreads out north of Peola Road on Wednesday evening in Asotin County.</text>
August Frank/Tribune
A helicopter makes a water drop on a grass fire burning north of Peola Road on Wednesday in Asotin County.
Firefighters work to contain the perimeter of a grass fire Wednesday in the hills north of Peola Road in Asotin County. The blaze, dubbed the Blankenship Fire, started around 3:30 p.m. and was estimated at around 200 acres as of 8:40 p.m. Wednesday. The fire currently is threatening rangeland and crops, and no evacuations were in effect as of press time. Additional assistance from the state was mobilized around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan, and hand and air crews were battling the blaze.