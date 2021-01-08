OROFINO — A program for beginner and intermediate-level small-scale cattle producers who want to produce grass-fed beef on their pastures and rangelands is being offered by the University of Idaho Extension office at Orofino.
The class from 6-8:30 p.m. Jan. 21 will be instructed by Bill Warren and Jim Church of the UI Extension service.
Grass-fed beef is growing in popularity and provides another avenue for economic return. Well-managed grazing can also improve the condition of pasture, forest and rangeland by reducing fine fuel loads that minimize the risk of wildfire.
Anyone wishing more information about the program can call (208) 476-4434 or email clearwater@uidaho.edu.