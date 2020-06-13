Grape-sized hail

Shortly before 8 p.m. Friday, a storm swept through the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and dropped some of the largest hailstones in memory onto the east Lewiston Orchards. The grape-sized hailstones made a racket, pounding onto roofs and gutters during the short-lived storm.

 Jeanne M. DePaul/Tribune

