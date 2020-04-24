A five-year grant awarded by the Idaho state Department of Education will ensure the continuation of three after-school and summer programs operating in rural communities in north central Idaho.
The grant, totaling $85,000 annually, was awarded to the Centers for Discovery. The money will be split between the Kids Klub in Grangeville, the Discovery Center in Kooskia, and the Reach Club in Elk City.
All three programs offer enrichment activities, tutoring and physical activities to kindergarten-through-sixth grade students.
“(This grant) is so important,” said Cindy Godfrey, the executive director of the Kids Klub, the organization that is the fiscal agent for the grant money. “We can now continue (the programs) for the next five years.”
The money for the clubs, which offer before- and after-school programs, will be available starting in August.
Although the clubs are currently closed because of concerns over the coronavirus, Godfrey said they continue to offer remote learning opportunities for the 65 to 80 students who utilized the facilities daily.
“We’re all trying to find a new sense of normalcy with staying at home,” she said. “It’s tough not being able to hug the kids and visit with them, but we are doing a lot of distance learning and keeping in touch with the kids.”
Earlier this week, the state Department of Education announced that eight school districts and five community organizations received grants totaling $1.5 million annually through the Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers program.
The districts and community organizations were selected from 31 eligible applications.
Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said in a news release that the programs help reduce achievement gaps by supporting students academically, socially and emotionally. They also help ease the cost of child care for families that utilize them.
The money awarded to the Centers for Discovery will also help cover one session of summer programming, or summer camps, per club, Godfrey said.
“We try to ensure the kids don’t lose some of those skills they gained throughout the school year,” Godfrey said of the summer programming.
The camps, which operate from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays during the summer, offer activities like swimming lessons, STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) activities, and other learning opportunities.
A decision to reopen the clubs to in-person activities will be made once local medical professionals deem it safe, Godfrey said, but remote learning will continue during the closures.
