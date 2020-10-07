Lewis-Clark State College received a $55,553 grant to help eligible low-income students with subsidized child care at the school’s KinderCollege.
The grant from the U.S. Department of Education allows students who are eligible for federal Pell Grants to receive a 25 percent fee reduction for child care at the facility located on LCSC’s campus. Students who qualify for the Idaho Child Care Program can receive another 25 percent off, according to a news release.
The grant also allows LCSC to enhance its curriculum by involving students in its early childhood development program with KinderCollege. Students in the program are required to complete 360 hours at an approved practicum site.
“This is a grant that we’ve had our eye on because of all the good it does for our students,” said Julie Crea, the college’s vice president for finance and administration.
Crea said the grant will help KinderCollege expand its hours to include evenings and weekends during midterms and finals.
Approximately 65 percent of the grant will go toward subsidizing child care costs, while the remainder will be used to help update curriculum and assessment tools, pay for professional development and certification, purchase technology tools, manage the program and acquire accreditation.
Nearly half of students at the college qualify as low income and receive Pell Grants.
The funding, through the federal education department’s Child Care Access Means Parents in School Program, became available Oct. 1 and can be renewed on a yearly basis for as many as four years.