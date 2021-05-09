In collaboration with the Greater Columbia Accountable Community of Health, Blue Mountain Community Foundation is now accepting grant proposals to address specific social determinants of health affecting residents in Garfield and Asotin counties.
Nonprofit organizations, public agencies and faith-based organizations headquartered in or directly serving Columbia, Garfield or Asotin counties are eligible to apply for awards ranging from $5,000 to $20,000. Successful proposals will address one of the following: overweight youth, youth immunization, substance abuse, youth drinking, bullying or access to health care.
The online application can be found at www.bluemountainfoundation.org. The deadline for submission is May 20.
More information is available from Grants Manager Greer Buchanan at (509) 529-4371 or by email at greer@bluemountainfoundation.org.