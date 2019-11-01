EPHRATA, Wash. — Even though the demand for electricity in some sectors was less than budget projections, the Grant County Public Utility District finished the third quarter of 2019 in the black.
Shaun Harrington, PUD data analyst, said power usage is 2 percent below the budget projections for the year through the end of September, but that revenue is 1 percent higher than budget projections.
Harrington said the original budget projections included a 2 percent rate increase for 2019. But PUD commissioners decided not to implement it, leaving rates unchanged.
Total retail load (customers in all classes) was 5.8 percent below budget projections for the third quarter. Total retail revenue for the quarter was $54,655,151.65, about 5.7 percent below budget projections.
Harrington said lower power usage reflected lower than projected temperatures. Cooler weather meant less air conditioning, which affected both retail and commercial revenue. Residential revenue was about 8 percent below projections and commercial revenue was about 3 percent below projections.
Wholesale revenue in the third quarter, through the PUD’s contract with Shell Energy, was $7,726,028.
Irrigators used more power than projected, Harrington said, at least in August and September. Irrigation electrical usage was 6 percent below projections in July, but 17 percent above projections in August and 36 percent above projections in September.