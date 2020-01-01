MOSES LAKE, Wash. — In a special meeting lasting less than five minutes, directors overseeing the Grant County Health District unanimously passed the district’s $2.5 million 2020 budget.
“There’s no change,” said Health District Administrator Theresa Adkinson. “The budget before you is the same as presented in December.”
For 2020, the district is set to spend roughly $15,000 more than it takes in, drawing the shortfall from reserves.
Expected revenue for 2020 is estimated at $2,484,103 — with the largest share of $746,468 set to come from state grants and other funding from Olympia, with the rest coming from inspection fees, local government contributions and federal grants — is $14,525 less than budgeted expenditures of $2,498,628.
In November, the district proposed a budget with a $44,000 shortfall, which Adkinson told directors in early December had been dealt with in large part because of the discovery of “a calculation error” in employee benefits that will also carry into 2020.
The bulk of the district’s 2020 budget — nearly $1.9 million — goes to pay salaries and benefits for district employees, and includes a 2.5 percent pay increase for most district employees.
The district is set to raise food establishment permits — issued to restaurants, food trucks and grocery stores — and add a full-time food inspector in 2020. The district is legally required to inspect every food establishment once every six months, but a heavy workload in spread-out Grant County means health inspectors on average are only able to do about 60 percent of the food inspections the law requires.
In addition to food establishments, the health district is responsible for inspecting septic systems and the landfill, certifying restaurant workers and public swimming pools and handling outbreaks of communicable diseases such as measles, mumps, rabies and influenza.