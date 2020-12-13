Grant County deputy sheriff dies shortly before his retirement

When family members weren’t able to reach Grant County Deputy Sheriff Jon Melvin, his fellow deputies went to his home to check on him Friday. They found he had died.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release the cause of death hasn’t been determined.
Sheriff Tom Jones described Melvin as a “well-rounded, highly-skilled deputy whose intelligence was outweighed only by his compassion and willingness to always help others.”
“Jon will be deeply missed,” Jones said.
Melvin, 60, had worked more than 35 years in law enforcement. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office hired him in May 1984, and he spent most of his career there.
Besides patrol, Melvin worked in the Off-Road Vehicle Unit, the Search and Rescue Unit, the Marine Unit, as a School Resource Officer at Wahluke schools in Mattawa and as the community deputy for Desert Aire, a news release said.
Melvin was preparing to retire in early 2021 once he reached his 36 years of service, the release said.
The sheriff’s office said it will be assisting Melvin’s family with arrangements, and any possible public ceremonies will be later.