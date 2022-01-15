Hipéexnu’, a nonprofit to develop Nez Perce language and culture in youth, received several grants including $150,000 from NewSchools Racial Equity Venture Fund to help bolster the group’s curriculum.
NewSchools helps organizations or nonprofits that want to start a school that provides more diverse options for students and families. The grant will allow Hipéexnu’ to develop and research a curriculum, said Bessie Walker, founder of Hipéexnu’.
Ultimately, Walker said they hope to open immersion school in two to three years. Walker founded Hipéexnu’ after her grandfather, Nez Perce tribal elder Horace Axtell, died in 2015, to follow his humanitarian actions and dedication to family, people, culture and language. Walker also realized students were going to need more time with the Nez Perce language than 15 minutes of class time a day, or in some cases, two hours a year.
“That just wasn’t sitting well with me,” Walker said. “We can’t just have two hours of Nez Perce language.”
Now children at the Little Roots Learning Center get almost 100 hours a school year. The preschool began in 2019. Walker said toddlers ages 1-2 are best at learning and absorbing the language. Those skills can set the foundation for the kids as they grow older and become more fluent. Walker said their language fluency is based on a 20-tier system from beginner all the way to distinguished.
Last April, children in Little Roots dug for native roots, which are the type of programs Walker wants to develop for the school. “Just getting more hours with them and being able to do more, like the digging, doesn’t happen in the school,” Walker said. “Getting them out on the land where they should be … not always in a stuffy classroom behind a desk.”
However, Hipéexnu’ not only provides for youth, but all members of the community. Walker said Zoom classes offer Nez Perce language learning to adults in collaboration with Wenatchee Valley College.
When Walker taught Nez Perce in the schools, she said it was about 15 percent of the students from grades K-12 who were wanting to learn the language. “That’s what the numbers have been across the whole community,” she said.
Currently, the nonprofit doesn’t have funding for a building, but would like to have its school in Lapwai. Walker said it’s likely they would have to build the school themselves and are hoping to get a donor to fund it year after year as most grants don’t cover maintenance.
“That is the whole dream,” Walker said. “There’s no place people can go and be immersed (in the language) … The language is slowly disappearing; hopefully, it can be revived.”
The nonprofit was gaining mo mentum in 2019, but then came to a halt with the COVID-19 pandemic. A couple of their language teachers — some of whom were fluent in Nez Perce — died, which has been hard for the program and the community.
“It really sets us back, but maybe it’s making us push harder,” she said.
Walker first learned about the grant opportunity from Ronnie Sachatello-Sawyer, from Hopa Mountain, based in Bozeman, Mont., which helps Native American nonprofit groups network to find funding support. Hipéexnu’ was one of 25 organizations selected for the NewSchools grant and was notified in November.
Hipéexnu’ also received a $15,000 grant from the Avista Foundation and Native Voices Rising, which aims to develop youth programs that will begin in March with oral stories, visiting landmarks and developing curriculum. Another grant Hipéexnu’ applied for is from the Christian Native American Ministry Foundation, also known as COOKNAM, based in Tempe, Ariz., but Walker doesn’t know yet if they received the grant.
“There’s not just basketball players here,” Walker said about providing more opportunity for artists through the Native Voices Rising grant.
