Applications for the second round of the Connie Saylor Johnson Wilderness Education Grants are now being accepted by the Selway Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation.
The grant applications for as much as $1,000 are due Oct. 31. These grants are aimed at supporting wilderness education for future generations by providing teachers and educational organizations with funds to incorporate the stewardship of wilderness into classroom or outdoor curricula.
The program is open to any nonprofit organization, institution, individual or ad-hoc group working to further wilderness education.
This program honors the late Connie Saylor Johnson, a lifelong educator and champion of the Idaho and Montana wilderness. The fund was established in 2019 by Johnson’s friends and family to honor her commitment to hands-on wilderness education experiences to people of all ages.
The fund has grown since Johnson’s death in 2018 through contributions. Anyone wishing more information may contact selwaybitterroot.or/csjwef-grant.