OROFINO — Two Clearwater County libraries will be able to offer telehealth visits and increase access to health care in Idaho with $30,000 in grants awarded by the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation.
The Idaho Commission for Libraries and libraries in Orofino and Weippe will use grant funding to purchase technology and equipment required for telehealth appointments to take place. Telehealth allows health care providers and patients to meet virtually for many essential medical services.
Telehealth services gained traction as an alternative to in-person health care during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many doctors’ offices were closed for in-person consultations and services. Many health care providers continue to offer telehealth services for the convenience of patients and to help those who live in remote areas gain access to specialists based in urban areas.
“Idaho library staff are seeing increased demand for telehealth options and are ready to be part of the solution to increase the health and well-being of Idahoans,” Idaho State Librarian Stephanie Bailey-White said. “They are a natural partner in exploring options for rural residents, and this pilot program will help pave the way for others who want to do more in this area.”
The telehealth services are expected to begin in the coming months.