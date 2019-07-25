GRANGEVILLE — Residents here are being advised to be conservative with water after two of the town’s five wells recently broke down.
Grangeville City Administrator Tonya Kennedy said Wednesday water currently is not being rationed but residents, as well as the city, are asked to be mindful of water usage.
“The one went down in June and we just had that one pulled and (city workers) are determining what’s wrong,” Kennedy said. “The one that just went down this week was our second largest. That’s why we’re asking people to be aware that we lost one of our bigger wells and we want them to conserve. We don’t want water wasted. We’re reducing (watering) time and monitoring how much water we’re pumping and what’s being used, and keeping a close eye on that until we know for sure where we stand.”
Kennedy said it’s already been determined that the problems with the wells are mechanical, not electrical. She did not know how old the wells are.
According to the city’s website, the water system is divided into two pressure zones supplied by two 500,000 gallon concrete reservoirs south of town. Water services for the system are monitored monthly and operated by the city’s Public Works Department.
About 1,500 residents are hooked up to the city’s water system. So far, Kennedy said, no priorities have been set for where the water is used.
“We’re all on the same system, so we will monitor it and, if we need to put in restrictions, then we’ll notify everybody. All the city parks are reducing the time and amount that we’re going to irrigate with, and we’re asking other people to do the same.”
