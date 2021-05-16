Grangeville voters to decide fate of fire district levy this week

Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
———
GRANGEVILLE — What is coming up on the Tuesday elections ballot?
Grangeville Rural Fire District
Patrons within the Grangeville Rural Fire District will be deciding on a two-year, $100,000 special levy. If approved by simple majority, this would allow the district to temporarily increase its budget for two years to $100,000; currently, the district’s annual operating budget is approximately $45,000.
The increase would allow the district to defray costs for staffing, equipping and maintaining operations, starting in fiscal year 2022 and ending before fiscal year 2024.
To clarify confusion on sample ballots mailed out to district patrons last week, Idaho County Clerk Kathy Ackerman stated these are only for reference and are not valid ballots.
To vote, district patrons who reside in the district can do this at their regular polling location on May 18.
Keuterville Highway District
For the Keuterville Highway District, voters will be deciding on the commissioner sub-district 1 position. Currently up for the four-year term are Brandon Poxleitner and David N. Poxleitner.
Greencreek Highway District
The Greencreek Highway District has a four-year seat open for commissioner sub-district 2. Running for the seat are Bowie L. Rose and write-in Justin L. Nuxoll. As Nuxoll is a write-in candidate, his name will not be on the ballot and will have to be filled in.
When getting ready to vote, the Idaho County Elections Office is reminding residents to vote at regular polling locations.
— Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday
Group to study ways to clean up Little Salmon River
NEW MEADOWS — Wes Keller planted willow trees Monday along the shore of the Little Salmon River north of New Meadows, a small step in what Keller hopes will soon be a larger effort to protect water quality in the river.
Keller is a project leader for the Nez Perce Tribe Watershed Division in McCall, which was recently awarded a grant from the Bureau of Reclamation for $100,000 to form a group to protect the Little Salmon River watershed.
The WaterSMART grant will kickstart the Little Salmon River Watershed Collaborative, the membership of which is still being formed.
The goal of the group is to bring together various groups and find common ground on projects that would improve water quality in the watershed.
The Little Salmon River runs from Blue Bunch Ridge about 10 miles south of New Meadows to Riggins where it meets the Main Salmon River.
Elevated temperatures, phosphorous, E.coli, and sedimentation all are causing problems in the Little Salmon River and tributaries such Big Creek, Mud Creek, Little Mud Creek, East Branch Goose Creek, West Branch Goose Creek and Goose Creek, Keller said.
The Little Salmon River watershed provides 60 percent of the annual chinook salmon harvest for Nez Perce tribal members, so it is important the fish they consume are taken from cold, clean water with reduced pollutants, he said.
One major obstacle is a waterfall about 11 miles north of New Meadows that blocks fish from passing into the Upper Meadows Valley.
Steelhead and bull trout will benefit from the projects as well as chinook, Keller said.
Keller is seeking representatives from among government, ranchers, land managers, individuals, conservationists, nonprofits and the timber industry.
The grant cannot be used for restoration projects, but the Tribe’s Watershed Division has some funds available, Keller said.
The WaterSMART money can be used to develop a watershed restoration plan and watershed management project design.
The group’s first meeting is set for June 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. via video conference. Field trips are planned for this summer and fall with winter meetings held in New Meadows.
— Max Silverson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday