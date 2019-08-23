COUNCIL, Idaho — A 47-year-old Grangeville man was involved in a logging truck accident near Council on Thursday that restricted traffic on U.S. Highway 95 for several hours.
Raymond Astle was wearing a seat belt and was not injured in the accident, the Idaho State Police reported.
Astle was southbound in a Kenworth truck pulling a trailer with a load of lumber near milepost 144.5 about 5 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve, the state police reported.
As his truck overturned, it spilled lumber onto the road and shoulder of the road. Traffic was reduced to one lane and the Idaho Transportation Department provided traffic control, allowing alternate lanes to pass in intervals.
The accident remains under investigation.