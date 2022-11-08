GRANGEVILLE — Some 330 students in kindergarten through fifth grade at Grangeville Elementary and Middle School received free socks and winter boots Monday, compliments of Optum Idaho and its retail partners.
This is the fourth year the company, which manages the outpatient benefits for the Idaho Behavioral Health Plan for Idaho Medicaid members and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, has given out free boots and socks to Idaho school children.
“This is something that we plan for all year,” said Georganne Benjamin, executive director of Optum Idaho.
“We do community giving planning annually based on the needs of our communities and requests that have come to us. This is our fourth year and we hope to grow every year. The costs, like everything else, are going up and we’ve budgeted about $100,000 total for this year for 10 schools.”
The program, Give Cold Feet the Boot, will be handing out about 90 pairs of boots and socks for preschool through sixth grade students at Culdesac Elementary School on Thursday. In 2020, students at McGhee Elementary in Lewiston received the gifts, and in 2021, Lapwai Elementary students were the beneficiaries.
Benjamin said the Idaho State Department of Education identifies schools in the state based on needs and forwards that recommendation to Optum Idaho.
“The schools are asked to measure the students’ feet so we can hopefully do the best job possible and get the right size when we show up,” Benjamin said.
“There are circumstances every year where we got the wrong size, so we exchange them. It might take a couple of days to get the exact size (the students) need.”
She said the program tries to have all the orders filled before Thanksgiving. And the response has been overwhelmingly positive.
“It’s just amazing the gift that the students are given,” she said. “The schools are incredibly appreciative of it and very thankful that we and our partners are taking the time to help out students and families with basic needs.”
In this area, North 40 Outfitters in Lewiston contributes the footwear, which is ordered through D&B Supply in Lewiston. In southeastern Idaho, the supplier is CAL Ranch.
Benjamin said Optum Idaho began the boots and socks giveaway to reach students all across Idaho “and help address a very basic need that does have an overall effect on a child’s mental wellbeing.”
“Thousands of Idaho students arrive at school each morning with cold feet because they don’t have proper winter footwear, which threatens their ability to learn and impacts their overall mental well-being, while putting a strain on dedicated teachers, administrators, counselors and support staff,” she said.
“Together with our partners, we hope to reduce one more stressor on families and our children this winter.”