GRANGEVILLE — Some 330 students in kindergarten through fifth grade at Grangeville Elementary and Middle School received free socks and winter boots Monday, compliments of Optum Idaho and its retail partners.

This is the fourth year the company, which manages the outpatient benefits for the Idaho Behavioral Health Plan for Idaho Medicaid members and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, has given out free boots and socks to Idaho school children.

