Grangeville’s cross to shine beyond Easter holiday as ‘ray of hope’

Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
———
GRANGEVILLE — A long-standing holiday tradition, Grangeville’s lighted cross on the hill will be a literal beacon of hope, going well past the Easter celebration.
In response to community requests, the Sno-Drifters Snowmobile Club, which oversees and maintains the cross on the mountain south of town, will be keeping it illuminated beyond the Easter weekend for an as-yet-undetermined end date.
“We’re going to play it by ear,” said club treasurer Phyliss Pottala, possibly turning off the cross when snow melts in proximity and starts allowing for public access to the area. The club is prompt on removing the lights at the close of each lighting cycle, as they have been tempting targets for shooting practice.
For decades, the cross has been a community tradition, being lighted before Thanksgiving and continuing through the Christmas season, and then again starting the week before Easter and powered down following.
The cross was first lit in 1962, under the care and sponsorship of the Grangeville Chamber of Commerce, until the Sno-Drifters took over maintenance in 1970. The cross measures 100 feet by 125 feet, and it has a total 105 bulbs.
“We received a lot of comments if we could leave it on longer this year,” Pottala said. The matter was discussed and received favorably by the club directors, and as Idaho County Light and Power Cooperative provides the power for cross illumination, she said the co-op was contacted and was happy to extend the lighting duration.
The club maintains and repairs the cross, assisted with public donations that help pay for materials. That last can be an issue, such as when lights are shot out or outright stolen — the club’s facility on Grangeville-Salmon Road was burglarized last year and all the cross lights were stolen.
“So, we had to start all over,” Pottala said. The bulbs were replaced with new LED lighting.
The reactions to the cross have been inspiring.
“We’ve had a lot of people say how nice it was to look up on the hill and see a ray of hope in these tough times of the coronavirus,” she said, “and just how nice it is to look up there and see something bright in our lives. I didn’t realize what that cross has meant to so many people.”
To help support maintenance and power costs, donations may be made to the Sno-Drifters Snowmobile Club, in care of the cross donation fund, P.O. Box 572, Grangeville, ID 83530.
— David Rauzi, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday
City administrator to retire; transiton plan introduced
OROFINO — At the April 14 Orofino City Council meeting, City Administrator Rick Laam announced his intentions to begin the retirement process from the city of Orofino. On May 1, Laam will begin a 19-hour work week until the end of the city’s fiscal year on Sept. 30, when his employment with the city will officially end.
Laam indicated that he will have worked for the city for almost 34 years and has been offered other city manager positions along the way. He declined these positions, however, primarily because he and his family found Orofino to be the right fit for them.
“People in this town care about each other and go out of their way to help others when in need,” Laam said.
He hopes that in a small way, he and his family have had a positive impact within the community and somehow made a difference on the city as a whole.
He indicated that his relationship with the mayors and city councils over the years has always been positive and rewarding. Like all cities, they have had their share of challenges, both internally and externally. They have had stimulating disagreements.
“What’s important,” Laam said, “is how we continued to move forward with the people’s business with differing opinions. It’s OK to disagree, but it’s how we disagree that makes all the difference in building consensus. We were able to build an effective team where staff and elected officials were openly free to give their opinion and move on without fear of reprisal.”
Laam indicated that Orofino has a well-structured organization with skilled staff that needs very little oversight or supervision in the day-to-day operation of the city. One of the primary reasons department heads and staff enjoy coming to work every day is the absence of micro-managing from the city administrator and governing body.
Laam identified the importance of developing a transition plan for his replacement and for the continued stability of what the city council has built over the past 34 years. He indicated the city needs someone who understands the community and someone who has the passion and vision for the continued development of the city. The city needs someone who is trusted and known by the community and someone who can work effectively and harmoniously with the governing body, department heads and staff.
What is not needed is for someone to come in and try to fix something that is not broke. Every new administrator has their own management style and own ideas. This is only natural. Laam stated the city has matured and developed as a municipality and has made great strides as an organization throughout the years.
Laam informed the council that he has met with all department heads to discuss a transitional plan for his replacement.
The department head are recommending Mayor Ryan Smathers for the post.
“He understands our city; he understands governmental operations; he understands the budgeting process; he has community vision and is well respected by staff; he has a network of contacts around the state, and is enormously respected by the citizens of Orofino. He has 15 years as an elected official for the city; he was born and raised in Orofino and is someone with grassroots passion who truly cares what happens within our community,” Laam said.
Smathers would have to step down as mayor and the city council would need to appoint a new mayor until the next election where state law requires that person to run for a new four-year term.
— Clearwater Tribune (Orofino), Wednesday