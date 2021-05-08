Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
GRANGEVILLE — When your home or property is ablaze, a welcome site is the flashing lights of an arriving fire truck. Rural residents in the unincorporated areas surrounding Grangeville have long benefited from the rural fire district and its volunteers to tackle blazes that strike equipment, vehicles, wheat fields and homes.
Now the district is turning to its patrons to ask for their help to not just maintain operations but plan for the future, as they adjust to increased demands for both occupational compliance and firefighting.
In the May 18, election, the Grangeville Rural Fire District will be seeking a special levy to temporarily increase its budget for two years to $100,000 to defray costs of staffing, equipping and maintaining its operations. A simple majority is required for passage. Approximately 1,282 registered voters are within the district, which covers an approximate 50-square-mile patchwork area radiating outside from the Grangeville city limits.
If approved, the resulting tax would increase from $21.23 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, to $47.58, starting with fiscal year 2022.
According to district commissioner Marilyn Sullivan, the districts current budget is approximately $45,000 annually, which allows for operations, “but it’s really nip and tuck, and it’s also not allowing us to set aside funds for future concerns.”
At present, expenditures are becoming more than the currently set budget, according to district commissioners, and without an increase to offset this, they will have to supplement by dipping into savings, areas such as vehicle maintenance may be cut back, and potentially they may revert back to relying on hand-me-downs from other agencies.
— David Rauzi, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday
Cascade public schools chief to step down
Cascade Schools Superintendent Jeff Blaser will retire at the end of the school year.
Blaser submitted his resignation to the Cascade School District Board of Trustees effective June 30.
Blaser, 59, started as superintendent in July 2018. His contract was set to expire in June 2022, but he has asked trustees to allow him to opt out of his final year.
Trustees were scheduled to meet Wednesday to discuss Blaser’s replacement, Chairwoman Karen Thurston said. Results of that meeting were not available.
“The past school year’s pandemic event has left me in need of some time away from the profession,” Blaser said in his letter of resignation, adding that it was a difficult decision to leave the position.
“Cascade has been a fantastic journey,” he said. “During one of the most trying times in educational history we have been in school, in-person five-days a week all year during a historic worldwide pandemic.”
Blaser noted that he has overseen a schoolwide curriculum update and an improvement in student performance on standardized tests in math and reading.
“I am leaving this district in a financially sound position with systems and structures in place that will help the next superintendent to pick up the task and carry forward with success,” he said.
Blaser, whose salary was about $100,000 per year, said he intends to continue living in Cascade after retiring.
The Cascade School District has 214 students in kindergarten through 12th grade and 38 total staff members.
Blaser’s previous position was as assistant principal at Rocky Mountain High School in the West Ada School District.
Prior to working in education, Blaser was a police officer with the Meridian Police Department, as well as a police instructor.
— Max Silverson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday