Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
GRANGEVILLE — Vehicles burglarized, some driven off from the property and left abandoned a few blocks away — a series of these events last month were the focus of an extensive investigation by the Grangeville Police Department.
And last week, a North Dakota man was arrested and charged with involvement.
Nathan P. Kuntson, 23, of Minot, is out on $25,000 bail, awaiting a Monday preliminary hearing in Idaho County Magistrate Court. He is charged with six counts of burglary, a felony.
Charges resulted from incidents committed between Feb. 1-27 in Grangeville, according to court documents, starting with the reported theft on Feb. 1 of a parked 2007 Dodge Ram pickup from the North Idaho and truck route intersection. The vehicle was later located parked on the 200 block of East North Second Street — locked with no keys inside. The owner identified multiple items were missing from the pickup, including tools, clothing and ammunition.
Two days later, the Grangeville Police Department was investigating three more vehicle burglaries: a 2013 Dodge Caravan hearse taken from Blackmer Funeral Home on North Mill Street and located in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints parking lot; a 1997 Nissan Pathfinder stolen from the Grangeville Health and Rehab parking lot on North Boulevard Street and located at the LDS parking lot; and a 2012 Ford Fiesta found abandoned at the East North Seventh Street and truck route intersection, later found to have been stolen from an East North Fourth Street resident. A Dodge pickup was reported entered and a tool bag taken, sometime between Feb. 3-8, and on Feb. 27, a 2006 Ford Explorer parked at Rae Brothers Sporting Goods on Main Street was reported burglarized.
In most cases, vehicles were reported and recovered, but with the keys missing, and several owners reported numerous items, including tools, were missing.
According to the police probable cause report, investigators used physical evidence left at the scene and surveillance camera footage to help identify the suspect. In the case of the Explorer burglary, a brown wallet was found on the passenger seat with identification (an expired North Dakota driver’s license and high school ID card) belonging to Knutson, which on March 1, Knutson reported this to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office as lost.
Following surveillance of a residence at 510 N. Florence St. where Knutson was staying, GPD obtained a search warrant March 2 and located several items stolen in the February burglaries.
According to the police report, Knutson was interviewed and provided investigators with keys in his possession to four vehicles involved in this case. In the report, Knutson confirmed he was the person observed on surveillance video in the Pathfinder burglary, and also admitted to intending to steal the hearse, to which he provided the keys he said belonged to it. Knutson was arrested and charged with the burglaries.
According to the report, Knutson has lived in the area approximately one month.
— David Rauzi, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday