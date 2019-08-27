GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville City Council took an emergency measure Monday after the second of the city’s two largest wells crashed over the weekend.
Bob Mager, the city’s maintenance supervisor, said irrigation water has been shut down for now but domestic use has not been restricted.
“Don’t push the panic button, but we’re trying to get our ducks in a row,” Mager said during an emergency council meeting Monday afternoon.
People should continue to water their pets, livestock and garden plants as well as continue household use. Residents were asked earlier, however, to be conscientious about water usage and that recommendation remains in effect.
Mager said a pump company from Boise is expected to examine the Myrtle well today. If it is an easy fix, he said, there should be no long-term problems. But if the well requires major repair, the city will likely be facing more severe water limitations until the situation is resolved. Mager said he also will make plans to truck in water if the two major wells are out of service for some time.
All five of the seven city council members who were present at the emergency meeting Monday voted in favor of bypassing the usual bid process and hiring Pump Tech Inc., of Boise to repair the Park well, which quit working July 21. The repairs to that system, Mager said, are extensive and the cost will be $67,075. Mager said the city had to search out of the area for a repair company because the local companies don’t have the equipment to fix a system as big as the Park well, which pumps 1,100 gallons of water per minute.
The Myrtle well quit working over the weekend. It is the city’s second-largest well and pumps 850 gallons a minute.
In June, the Eimers well broke down, but was repaired recently by a local pump company. That well pumps 239 gallons a minute. There are two more wells — the Spencer well, which pumps 500 gallons per minute, and the Cash well, which pumps 200 gallons per minute — that continue to work but cannot, on their own, keep up with the city’s demands, Mager said.
In response to a question from the half-dozen people who attended Monday’s meeting, Mager said the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality is urging the city to drill another well to make sure there is enough water in case of emergency situations.
The city continues to look ahead to future infrastructure improvements, said Tonya Kennedy, the city’s administrator, but a new well is likely to cost about a million dollars.
Mager said he will notify the public today about the status of the Myrtle well after consultation with the pump company.
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.