Grangeville man hospitalized after accident

A 70-year-old Grangeville man was hospitalized with serious injuries Monday afternoon after being thrown from his motorcycle when it collided with a small pickup truck on Snake River Avenue.
Larry Umbinetti was unresponsive and lying in the roadway when officers from the Lewiston Police Department arrived around 1:15 p.m. to the scene of the accident in front of Lewiston Grain Growers, according to a Lewiston Police Department news release. Umbinetti regained consciousness while still on the scene, and medics took him to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. He was wearing a helmet.
Based on witness statements and evidence at the scene, investigators determined that a 1993 Toyota pickup driven by 77-year-old Anthony Nacke of Lewiston was northbound on Snake River Avenue while a 2008 Harley Davidson driven by Umbinetti was southbound. Nacke apparently turned left in front of Umbinetti, causing the collision, according to the news release. Nacke was uninjured.
The accident is still under investigation, but the news release said excessive speed, drugs and alcohol were not contributing factors. Potential witnesses are asked to call police at (208) 746-0171 and ask for officer Tom Woods regarding case 21-L8820.
The police department asked motorcyclists to always wear a helmet, and reminded motorists to keep an eye out for the increased number of motorcycles on the road in the warmer months.