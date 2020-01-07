GRANGEVILLE — A man accused of child abuse and aggravated battery pleaded innocent to the felony charges Monday at the Idaho County Courthouse, and is now scheduled to have a jury trial.
The case of Forrest J. Pilant, 19, of Grangeville, is scheduled for a jury trial April 27 beginning at 9 a.m. The trial is expected to last about five days.
Pilant is charged in connection with the injury to a 15-month-old child between Nov. 7 and Nov. 30. The child was brought to the Syringa Hospital emergency room by ambulance where medical staff discovered bruises on both jaws and other parts of her body. She was unresponsive, but breathing, at the time and taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane by Life Flight helicopter. There she underwent surgery to relieve bleeding in her brain, according to the criminal complaint.
During a preliminary hearing in December, a witness said Pilant had been alone caring for the child, who is not his biological offspring, and an older child on Nov. 30. Pilant told the responding Grangeville police officer that he had been giving the child a bath and she apparently fell in the tub.
Medical personnel who examined the child after she was brought to the hospital said the injuries were inconsistent with falling in the bathtub.
Second District Judge Gregory FitzMaurice explained Pilant’s rights during a brief hearing Monday and scheduled the trial to take place in Grangeville. FitzMaurice said the maximum penalties for the two felonies are a combined 25 years in the state penitentiary and fines up to $30,000.
Pilant earlier posted a $25,000 bond and is free, pending certain restrictions, including not having contact with the child or the child’s mother.
Pilant is represented by John Wiltse of the Idaho County public defender firm of McFarland Law Offices. Idaho County Prosecutor Kirk A. MacGregor is representing the state.
