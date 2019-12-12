GRANGEVILLE — A preliminary hearing will be held in magistrate court here Friday for a 19-year-old Grangeville man charged with the beating of a 15-month-old child.
Forrest J. Pilant is facing two felony charges of injury to a child and aggravated battery in connection with incidents that allegedly occurred between Nov. 7 and Nov. 30, according to a criminal complaint filed at the Idaho County Courthouse.
In the complaint, signed by Idaho County Prosecutor Kirk A. MacGregor, Pilant is alleged to have “inflicted numerous and severe bruises” to the child and using force or violence that caused a subdural hemorrhage, severe bruising around the jaw, abdomen and other parts of the child’s body. These injuries affected the child’s consciousness, the complaint said, and the child was taken by Life Flight helicopter to a hospital in Spokane, where the child underwent surgery for the injuries.
Pilant made an initial appearance in magistrate court Dec. 4 and posted a $10,000 bond. He is being represented by the Idaho County public defender office of McFarland and Associates.