Incumbents stayed in charge in the Grangeville City Council elections and longtime city councilor Don Coffman got the nod for the mayor’s seat in Kooskia.
Here are the results of Tuesday’s balloting:
Three seats were up for grabs on the Grangeville City Council, and they were secured by Amy Farris, who received 448 votes, or 27.7 percent, followed by Pete Lane with 431 votes, or 26.6 percent, and Michael B. Peterson with 426 votes, or 26.3 percent. Challenger Lance McColloch missed the cut with 312 votes, or 19.2 percent.
There were two seats available on the Riggins City Council, and those were claimed by Bill Sampson, who took the lead with 72 votes, or 42.3 percent, followed by Brady J. Clay with 58 votes, or 34 percent. Not earning a seat was Kerry Brennan with 40 votes, or 23.5 percent.
White Bird City Council had two seats open, and those went to John Collins, who got 26 votes, or 31.3 percent, and Donna Sickels Ingerson, who received 18 votes, or 21.6 percent. Missing out on seats were Darrell Lindsey with 17 votes, or 20.4 percent, Barbara O’Nash with 14 votes, or 16.8 percent, and Josi Pilant with 8 votes, or 9.6 percent.
Don Coffman received 134, or 62.3 percent, to win the Kooskia mayor’s position. Challengers Kristy Stamper received 43 votes, or 20 percent, and Cliff Jones had 38 votes, or 17.6 percent.
On the Kooskia City Council, the two available seats were claimed by Greg Gibler, who received 141 votes, or 40 percent, and Alana R. Curtis, who had 111 votes, or 31.8 percent. Missing out was Marty Stettler, who received 97 votes, or 27.7 percent.