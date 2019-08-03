GRANGEVILLE — City officials are hopeful that one of Grangeville’s two wells that have been broken for a few weeks will be back online sometime next week.
In the meantime, city residents are continuing to be urged to be mindful of water usage, although no restrictions have been imposed.
“When you have two wells go down this time of year, people use a lot of water for irrigation,” Grangeville Maintenance Supervisor Bob Mager said.
“That’s why we issued the notice about just be conscientious of water usage. Do not let your grass, your trees, your flowers and your gardens die. We’re not asking you to do that. We’re asking you to be as conscientious as possible, because we do not have the production capabilities that we normally have at this time.”
Mager said the Eimers well, on the west end of town, is currently under repair and is expected to be restored sometime next week. It is a medium-sized well and one of five that provides water for city residents.
The second well, a larger one at Sorpotomists Park, is scheduled to be examined in mid-August. Mager said it is believed the breakdown is because of mechanical failure, but that won’t be known for certain until workers can take a closer look at it.
Both of the wells are old, but have been closely maintained and have good production capabilities. Mager said city officials have an idea what the cost of repairs will be, but declined to name a total price.
“They’ve been (rehabilitated) in the last 10 years, but still they can run for six to eight hours at a time this time of year, sometimes two or three times a day, and so you’re going to have breakdowns,” Mager said. “We keep up the maintenance as much as possible, but things are just going to happen.”
Over the past 10 years, he added, the city has seen an uptick in water usage, especially during the summer months.
“More sprinkler systems have gone in and the community seems to be using a lot more water now than it did in the ’90s,” he said.
The critical concern of having two of the city’s five wells inoperable is the effect it could have in case of a fire emergency. Having enough water to fight fire and to supply drinking water are the top priorities, while irrigating lawns and landscaping is further down the list.
“We’re keeping a very good eye on consumption, and I think the people have listened to what we’re saying,” Mager said. “I think everybody is being conscientious to make sure there’s always water for firefighting and drinking.
“If you break it down to the most essential thing, that ground water is the most precious thing you can get,” he added. “California and Nevada (where water shortages are common) have proven that. We’re in a spot where we haven’t seen that yet, but we are literally down two wells out of five, and one of our wells that is running right now is a small well.”
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.