Ashley Troyer’s parents beamed as she was resting peacefully on her mother’s bed on New Year’s Day at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.
Every now and then, Ashley’s expression shifted into something approaching a smile, likely in response to the joy of her parents, not her unintentional celebrity as the first baby born in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington in the new decade.
Ashley entered the world at 12:20 a.m. on Wednesday. She joined a family that’s comprised of her parents, Emily and Aaron Troyer, of Grangeville, and four siblings, all girls, who range in age from 5 to 11 years old.
Having a baby is a different, but good way to start a new year, Aaron said.
The Troyers had arrived at the hospital around 5 p.m. Tuesday to have Ashley in a delivery that turned out to be relatively fast and uneventful.
Emily was so calm in the hour before Ashley arrived that she had fallen asleep. Aaron awakened her shortly after midnight. Ashley was born a few minutes later to the Mennonite couple.
“It’s a blessing from God,” Aaron said.
His wife echoed those thoughts.
“We are very thankful to the Lord,” she said. “A healthy baby and good nurses, the whole thing has been really good.”
When they got to their hospital room, they were surprised to find it filled with gifts for the New Year’s baby.
A nurse made a multi-tiered birthday cake out of diapers and other baby supplies. Home Depot contributed a giant teddy bear wearing an iconic orange apron in the store’s colors. The hospital and their midwife gave them gift baskets.
The Troyers’ daughters stopped by to meet their new sister in the morning, getting a first chance to become acquainted with her personality that her parents describe as active and happy.
“They have treated us really well in here,” Emily said.
