Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
Information and council discussion during the past few months refined out into suggested solutions to address ordinance issues related to on-street trailer parking, and animal usage within certain zones of the city.
No actions are yet planned to revise city code, but so far the proposals look to provide enforcement teeth to encourage compliance with existing ordinances while clarifying usage to address long-standing public complaints.
“I think this is a compromise that makes it usable for everyone in the community, and puts a damper on some issues we’ve been having,” said councilor Amy Farris at the Aug. 15 meeting.
In this, she spoke to the on-street trailer parking issue, leading discussion on what had been voiced by both the council and public as options to address problems with sight restrictions, obstructing traffic and public services, and unsightliness.
Two public meetings were held to take comment on both this topic, as well as concerns related to animal usage within residential zone B and industrial zone D.
In the compromise, Farris suggested trailers could remain parked on streets, but that these should be connected to a vehicle to be moved, in the event of emergencies. Also proposed, trailer parking would be limited to May 1 through Oct. 31, accommodating for the summer recreation season and then moving these off roadways to allow for city snowplowing; and ensuring parking is 20 feet away from intersections to avoid view obstructions.
Both councilors Dylan Canaday and Beryl Grant, and council president Scott Winkler favored the proposals to address sight restrictions, noting town problems also at corners, alleys and driveways.
“There’s one woman,” Grant noted, “the trailers are parked so close to her driveway she can’t see to get out into the street.”
A 24-hour period would be in play for an owner to move a problem trailer, and failure to comply would result in a citation, and in increasing amounts from there for subsequent noncompliance on the same issue.
— David Rauzi, Idaho County Free Press, (Grangeville), Wednesday
Patriot Day Ceremony planned at Orofino City Park Sept. 11
Clearwater Valley Fire Districts Auxiliary, in cooperation with First Responders from the Clearwater Valley, will be hosting a 9/11 Patriot Day Ceremony at the Orofino City Park, Sunday, Sept. 11.
The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. sharp, with Harold Kinne Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 3296 and Auxiliary lowering the large city flag to half-staff, followed by a First Responders prayer, a wreath laying at the base of the flag pole, a rifle salute and the sounding of Taps.
There will then be the reading of the 498 names of the First Responders who died on 9/11. These 498 heroes are the law enforcement, fire fighters and emergency medical personnel who gave the ultimate sacrifice on that fateful day.
There will be 25 readers reading the names in increments of 20 names each with the last reader reading 18 names.
This will then be followed by the playing of Amazing Grace on the bagpipes and ending with a 15-second siren salute by the emergency vehicles in attendance. The ceremony is expected to last approximately one hour.
Participating in the ceremony will be members of the Clearwater Valley Fire Districts Auxiliary, the Clearwater Valley Fire Districts, Orofino Police Department, Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association, Clearwater County Ambulance Service, Clearwater County office of Emergency Management and Harold Kinne VFW Post 3296 and Auxiliary.
— Clearwater Tribune, (Orofino), Wednesday