GRANGEVILLE — Taking care of the city’s infrastructure problems is high on the list of this year’s candidates for Grangeville City Council.
Incumbents Pete Lane, Amy Farris and Michael Peterson are vying with newcomer Lance McColloch for three four-year terms on the council.
Lane, 74, a retired school teacher, is running for his third term on the council.
“The reason I wanted to run is, I want to provide a common sense and fair approach to Grangeville’s challenges,” Lane said.
Among those problems are the decaying street curbs that are unsightly and potentially dangerous, he said.
“We have good maintenance of our streets, but the curbs, we’ve got to address that issue. But it’s so expensive.”
Lane said city workers have tried to fix the problem themselves “but it requires so many people it was not feasible.”
Farris, 41, works as an activities director for Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation. She is finishing her first term on the council and said she is running for reelection because “I think the city is working on some great projects to improve some things in the community, and I’d like to continue to be part of that.”
Among those projects are studies to improve the city’s water and sewer systems.
“The most rewarding thing for me is to be about in the community and listening to people’s concerns and getting those concerns worked on,” Farris said.
Peterson, 61, is running for his third term on the council. He is retired from the military and said he wants to remain on the council, “just to maintain what I’ve been doing before — to just keep the city going.”
Peterson said he’s interested in keeping a close eye on the city’s fiscal responsibility “and maintaining all the infrastructure that we can. Being a small town, we don’t have a lot of money. We just have to make sure we use it wisely.”
McColloch, 50, is the owner of The Gym in Grangeville. He is running for the council to try to stimulate business growth “and figure out ways to get the infrastructure moving forward so we can get some builders to build homes. Most of the reason we haven’t been able to build anything new is because the infrastructure is outdated, and I want to get some of it up to code so we can allow developers to do more housing.”
McColloch said the city could pay for that infrastructure improvement by using money that is already being set aside from residents’ water and utility bills.
“There’s money that is created through people’s water fees that is left over to do new stuff,” he said. “We just need to put some aside and save money to get some things done.”
