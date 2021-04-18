Grangeville City Council considers instituting a sidewalk ordinance

Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region.
GRANGEVILLE — Sidewalks: This pedestrian infrastructure has long been a priority for the city, so much so, one municipal ordinance requires their installation on certain construction projects.
But they don’t come cheap to install, and concern is whether some resident projects are foregone as a result. The Grangeville City Council has visited this issue three times in the past year, and last week moved to draft a new ordinance to remove this bottleneck with a more equitable option.
As proposed, the city ordinance would require sidewalk, curb and gutter installation on new construction or addition projects — which require a building permit — with a value of $75,000 and more. This would replace the current ordinance that sets the financial threshold at $5,000, and also requires only sidewalk installation. Remaining the same in both instances is the value of windows, roofing or siding, which is exempt.
“This allows people to do upkeep, to do small additions on their property, even add a garage,” said city administrator Tonya Kennedy at the April 5 council meeting, “but it doesn’t trigger the sidewalk, curb and gutter requirement if it’s under the $75,000. Once it hits $75,000, which should be a major remodel or addition, or new construction, it will trigger the requirement.”
Kennedy said in discussions with city staff, including Public Works Director Bob Mager, at this higher threshold, it doesn’t take in minor projects such as accessory buildings, decks or other smaller projects, where the costs to put in a sidewalk could likely exceed those of the project that triggered the requirement.
Remaining the same would be the sidewalk variance process, whereby residents can request an indefinite waiver from the City Council to install a sidewalk. This can be granted at council discretion, which in past instances has been because of the location making it not feasible, or the lack of adjoining sidewalks to connect with.
“That’s in the ballpark of what we’ve been talking about,” said councilor Beryl Grant, on the $75,000 figure. Kennedy said this number was determined following review of recent building permit activity stretching back to last year.
“We have permits for a lot of activity now. You’d think there’d not be as much, but there’s a lot, from shops to new garages,” Kennedy said, noting the highest permit currently is for a $65,000 shop project.
— David Rauzi, The Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday
CCHS participating in group studying regional childcare issues
DAYTON — There will be a licensed day care vacuum in Dayton, when the only current licensed provider drops out of the business at the end of June, said Paul Ihle, a Community Health Worker for the Columbia County Health System.
“To the best of my knowledge, we are down to one licensed day care provider, Susan Schlenz, and she has announced her retirement this June. ... I believe that Sylvia Demaris is currently not open for home day care, and Haley Puckett dropped out of the business at the start of the pandemic,” he said.
Puckett was the only provider in Dayton who participated in the C level of certification/licensure, which the state requires for subsidized programs. Because of that, Ihle said there is no longer anyone in Dayton to take foster children or other state-subsidized youth.
Ihle sits on a standing committee at Columbia County Health System looking into childcare options for CCHS employees. He brings much to the table as a retired elementary school teacher and a 15-year Early Childhood Education Assistance Program teacher.
The CCHS committee has reached out to Walla Walla YMCA and the child care franchise Bright Horizons to see if these options are suitable for the health system’s employees. Bright Horizons operates a child care center adjacent to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland.
Ihle said that some longstanding problems in the child care industry have been magnified by the pandemic and have contributed to child care center closures.
He knows of providers hiding from licensers. He also knows that some licensed providers have felt hassled instead of helped by new standards designed to improve childcare.
For instance, the big toys that have been enjoyed for years were eliminated in recent years because “soft fall” didn’t meet specifications. Instead of offering help with funding they were simply removed.
“End result – safer, boring play yard,” Ihle said.
So, who is providing childcare now in our local communities?
“My gut feeling is that people are doing whatever they can dream up with friends, family, neighbors, and under the table providers,” Ihle said.
In January, CCHS teamed up with Walla Walla Valley Early Learning Coalition and the City of Walla Walla to hire consultants, Darin and Malea Saul, of Arrowleaf Consulting to study the region’s child care industry, affordability and ease of access. The study is funded through a Washington State Department of Commerce grant.
Members from this coalition have been attending weekly team meetings and monthly work group meetings. The group is looking for people interested in starting child care businesses or working in day care. They are also working to identifying buildings that would be well suited for child care centers in Dayton, Waitsburg, and the surrounding area.
Ihle said a focus group was recently held in Dayton, with consultant Darin Saul and members of the community. This particular focus group consisted of a stay-at-home mother, a plant services manager, a public health official, a business owner/parent/teacher, a former day care owner, staff from the Port of Columbia, and an employee in the Human Resources Department at CCHS.
Since then, other focus group meetings have been held to hear from a wide spectrum of the community who have a part to play in creating workable childcare solutions, Ihle said.
Ihle said the state funded study should be completed in June. It will be instrumental in identifying what can and should happen next to provide high quality, low-cost child care, along with offering successful business plans to potential providers.
The study will also answer the hard questions asked by the standing committee at CCHS about who will pay for what in a legal, efficient, and sustainable manner when it comes to creating a child care center for CCHS employees. Ihle is currently making recommendations to the Hospital District board for their consideration.
— Michele Smith, The Times (Waitsburg, Dayton and the Touchet Valley), Thursday