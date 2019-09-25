GRANGEVILLE — City officials are waiting for parts to repair the city’s largest well, but it probably won’t be online again until mid-October, Grangeville City Administrator Tonya Kennedy said Tuesday.
“The parts are ordered, and they’re estimating that they will be here Oct. 14,” Kennedy said. The well components had to be built to fit the Park well, which broke down in July, leaving city residents with four smaller wells and an order to refrain from watering lawns.
“We haven’t changed anything,” Kennedy said. “It’s still: Don’t water lawns. You can water your trees and flowers.” Recent rains, however, have helped green up yards that were turning brown from lack of moisture.
“The rains have been great,” Kennedy said.
The city’s water problems began in June with the breakdown of the Eimers well, following by a malfunction in the Park well. One more well broke down in August but was quickly repaired, and the Eimers well also is back online.
But the Park well is the largest, and city officials were concerned that if there had been a fire or other emergency that needed large quantities of water, the well system would not be able to meet the demand. There apparently have been no serious problems, however, while the situation is being remedied.
City Maintenance Supervisor Bob Mager said earlier that the wells are aging, and occasional breakdowns can be expected. The city is, however, considering upgrading its system sometime next year, although nobody knows yet what that cost would be.
