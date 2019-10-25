An early-morning fire Thursday at a Grangeville low-income apartment complex sent one elderly resident to the hospital with burns and three other people for smoke inhalation, including two emergency medical service personnel, according to Grangeville Fire Department Chief Bob Mager.
Nearly 20 other residents from one wing of the Pleasant Valley Apartments, at 211 N. Myrtle St., had to be evacuated and will not be allowed to return to their apartments until fire damage is repaired and the building deemed safe for occupancy, Mager said. The Red Cross opened a temporary shelter at the Grangeville Senior Center at 108 Truck Route County Road for those displaced.
Mager said the first report of the fire came at 6:30 a.m. The fire department responded with two pumpers, two attack trucks and 20 firefighters. They knocked the fire down in about 15 minutes and isolated it to one apartment, he said, but smoke damage was still heavy. The structure was well-built, with effective fire breaks that kept the blaze from spreading, he added. Firefighters were on scene for about two and a half hours.
The damaged wing of the apartment complex has about a dozen units, as does a nearby wing that also had to be evacuated. Mager said the residents in the undamaged wing will be allowed to return to their apartments as soon as its alarm system is certified as operational.
Mager described the apartments as a low-income complex with a large number of elderly residents. The man who lived in the unit in which the fire started was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Those who suffered from smoke inhalation were treated and released, Mager said.
Those who evacuated took shelter in a neighboring assisted living facility while firefighters battled the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and no damage estimate was available.
