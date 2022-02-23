ASOTIN — A new subdivision above Swallows Nest Rock in Clarkston got the go-ahead for preliminary work Monday, but Asotin County officials said an emergency access road and paved county road must be completed for the project to move forward.
The Grandview Ridge subdivision, which is under development by Marvin Entel, of Clarkston, encompasses 73 acres owned by Carole McDowell and Joyce Uptmore. Plans call for developing five 3-acre lots and one large lot for residences.
At this week’s Asotin County Commission meeting, the board granted preliminary approval of a long plat for the project, located on the 3000 block of West Grandview Drive, with several conditions. Before final approval is given, a secondary access route off Critchfield Road for emergency vehicles must be built, and the development has to include a paved primary access road that’s up to county standards.
Several neighbors to the subdivision have voiced concerns over the limited water supply in the area, private property being used for access, and whether the emergency route will be constructed and maintained, officials said.
At least two attorneys are now involved, said building official Karst Riggers, and the subdivision issues could become a future court matter between private parties. The county went through the necessary procedures and consulted its own legal counsel before the long plat was put on the agenda, he said.
In addition, the Asotin County Planning Commission conducted a public hearing and recommended preliminary approval with the conditions, and the fire district was consulted for input on the access road.
According to past planning commission meeting minutes, the 3-acre lots would be sold at a price estimated between $120,000 and $150,000.
In other county business:
Commissioners also approved a conditional-use permit for David Gradin to build an oversized shop at 2637 13th St. in Clarkston.
A variance permit for Kathleen Kyser to place a doublewide manufactured home and garage on a small corner lot at 2813 Browning Court was denied. The home and garage would be too close to the road, officials said, and a hardship variance doesn’t apply to this application.
Both decisions were based on recommendations from the planning commission.
Former Asotin County Commissioner Jim Fuller was appointed to the Housing Authority Board, and Chad Hendrickson was reappointed to the fair board.
Several contracts for the Asotin County Fair and Hells Canyon Rodeo were approved, including sponsors. Planning for the events on the last weekend of April are in full swing, and a new entertainment act and musician have been booked, Commissioner Chris Seubert said.
Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.