MOSCOW — The city of Moscow’s grand opening celebration of Itani Park is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the park, located near the intersection of Itani Drive and Rolling Hills Drive.
The free event will include an official ribbon cutting and light refreshments.
The newest addition to the Moscow park system includes a playground for 2-12-year-olds, with both adaptive and standard swings. The park also features tile safety surfacing, an accessible path to the playground and recently completed landscaping.
More amenities will be installed as funding allows, according to a news release.