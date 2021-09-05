Grand marshals have lifelong rodeo ties

Grand Marshals Duane and Eadie Saxton can tie their relationships with rodeo directly to the Lewiston Roundup, making them natural choices for the honor in 2021.
Duane was 2 years old when his family moved to Lewiston, where his parents made sure he attended the rodeos and parades each year. His mother, Phyllis Saxton, was even a Roundup chaperone in 1962. Eadie came to Lewiston shortly after marrying Duane in 1967, and soon got roped into the rodeo world by selling concessions for the Lewiston Jaycees, hanging out above the chutes at the old rodeo grounds in North Lewiston.
Duane’s many years on the rodeo board started in 1971. He ended up serving as its secretary for 16 years, with Eadie assisting him with duties like contestant registration and collecting entry fees. Duane also was instrumental when the rodeo eventually relocated to the Tammany area.
Both now are retired, Duane from Paramount Pest Control and Liqui Lawn in 2005 and Eadie in 2006 from the law firm Aherin, Rice and Anegon, where she served as a bookkeeper and secretary.