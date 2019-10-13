Stories in this compilation are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region.
———
DUSTY — The McCoy Land Co./PNW grain pads project is underway at Dusty, after a process that brought public comment, attorneys and controversy, ultimately going to a hearing examiner who granted a conditional-use permit for the work last spring.
A county building permit was issued Aug. 8, after a 21-day period to appeal the examiner’s decision expired.
The first permit is only for making an access road, as well as concrete work for a culvert to cross a drainage for access to the pads.
PNW/McCoy is doing the initial work itself, with an estimated value of $2,500.
The pads ground is now being graded. The extensive dirt work just off State Route 127 does not require a permit.
The conditional-use permit came through May 8, a 12-page document for the project to include grain pile pads, truck scales, utilities and a small office space with a driveway off State Route 127 south of Dusty. The height of the piles will go to 65 feet.
PNW, in its application for the conditional-use permit, stated construction would occur in two stages, beginning after this year’s harvest and finished by June of 2020 for stage one. Stage two would start after harvest 2020, to be done by June of the next year.
In May 2018, McCoy submitted an application to change the site from an ag zone to limited light industrial. They later rescinded it, before applying for the conditional use permit.
Stated opposition to the project — in testimony to the planning commission and public hearings — included traffic concerns and environmental damage, among other matters.
— Garth Meyer, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday
Colfax rail crossings removed, paved over
COLFAX — Removal of five more railroad crossings on the former Union Pacific line is now underway in Colfax.
Public Works Director Matt Hammer reported to the city council a joint crew Monday removed the crossings on East Cooper and East Street.
Work was slated to begin Tuesday on the West Cooper crossing, and the crews hope to remove the crossings at Island and Last streets on the west side of Main.
Rails at the crossings will be gone, and a Washington Department of Transportation crew will fill and pave over the crossings.
The work follows earlier removal and paving of the crossing on west Wall Street. Traffic at that crossing, just west of the Wall Street bridge, had deteriorated the railroad timbers that made up the crossing.
Removal of five more crossings will leave unconnected segments of the former rail line, which is now part of the state system, south of Last Street.
Hammer reported as of last week, he had not heard of any immediate plan to pull the remaining rail segments on the right of way, which has been proposed for an alternative route for bicycle riders and pedestrians to link the south end of town with the downtown area.
The railroad link to Pullman has been closed since the 2006 Risbeck fire destroyed one of the trestles across the South Fork of the Palouse River, east of Colfax.
The unused railroad segment also includes a bridge across Spring Flat Creek before it flows into the South Fork just past the West Cooper crossing.
— Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday
Donnelly man dies when UTV rolls into Lake Cascade
LAKE CASCADE — A Donnelly man was found dead Monday after his utility task vehicle, or UTV, rolled into Lake Cascade.
Brian Ekman, 65, was reported missing on Saturday. He was found on Monday inside the UTV, which had rolled into Lake Cascade south of the Boulder Creek boat launch.
Evidence at the scene suggested that Ekman got stuck in the sand on the steep embankment, and his UTV then rolled into the water, the Valley County Sheriffs Office said.
He is presumed to have drowned, and his death is being ruled an accident, Valley County Coroner Scott Carver said.
Valley County dispatch received a call saying the missing UTV had been seen in the lake in about 10 feet of water, the sheriffs office said.
Deputies responded on shore and in a boat and were able to quickly locate the missing vehicle, the statement said.
After Ekman was reported missing, a search effort was initiated involving the sheriffs office, Forest Service, Idaho State Police, Idaho Department of Fish and Game and private citizens.
Ekman’s 14-year-old yellow Lab was with him when he went missing and has not been found, the sheriff’s office said.
— Max Silverson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday
100 years of 4-H in Columbia County
DAYTON — Since becoming the Washington State University Dayton Extension agent 15 years ago, Paul Carter said youth enrollment in 4-H has increased from 75 to 102, this year, and remains steady.
“It is very important to know that we still view the youth of the county as our primary program area,” Carter said. “These kids are the future of the community, and we see that every day, as many of them stay here, or leave, and then return to make this home.”
“If I could, I would have every kid in the county in 4-H sometime in their life,” he said.
One of the ways 4-H can continue to flourish is by making sure families can afford to enroll their youth in 4-H programs.
In 2017, the state instituted an annual $25 membership fee per child. Since then, membership in 4-H is down in some areas. For instance, Spokane has seen a 40 percent decline in membership, Carter said.
Carter said an endowment created through the Blue Mountain Community Foundation in November 2018 to pay for enrollment fees will continue in perpetuity for the benefit of the young people in this community.
While the endowment is primarily used for enrollment fees, Carter said other member events and activities could be given a boost through monetary contributions, including those that have high startup costs like Robotics and the shooting sports.
Gifts can also help with camp and academic scholarships, he said.
Checks can be made to: the Blue Mountain Community Foundation, with “4-H enrollment fees” in the subject line, and they can be dropped off at the WSU Dayton Extension Office at 137 E. Main St. They can also be mailed directly to the Blue Mountain Community Foundation at: P.O. Box 603, Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Disbursements of endowment funds are reviewed and managed by the Extension agent, the Extension office manager, the 4-H coordinator, and the 4-H leader, council president or treasurer in February of each year, according to Carter.
— Michele Smith, The Times (Waitsburg), Thursday