Noah Renzleman walks the stage as his family takes photos and video during the videotaping of Asotin High School seniors collecting their diplomas Thursday. The graduates donned their caps and gowns and appeared at the school’s gym at scheduled times Thursday to promote social distancing. The footage that was shot will be used during Asotin’s virtual graduation ceremony, which will be livestreamed on Zoom at 11 a.m. June 6.

Tags

Recommended for you