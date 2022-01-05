Grab your boots, folks: It’s snow time

Another round of heavy snow is expected to move into the Inland Northwest starting today, with accumulation of a foot or more expected in some locations.
Some snow might hit the region overnight Tuesday and this morning, potentially causing some travel difficulties, according to the National Weather Service at Spokane.
But the brunt of the storm is expected tonight and into Thursday. The NWS has issued a winter storm watch from this evening through Thursday afternoon for the Idaho Palouse, Coeur d’Alene area and northern Panhandle.
“For many locations this could be the heaviest snow of the year resulting in a very challenging Thursday morning commute,” according to an NWS news release. “By Friday and Saturday the main threat of heavy snow will shift into the mountains of north Idaho and near the Cascades.”
Expected snow totals include 5 inches in Lewiston, 7 inches in Pullman and 11 inches in Winchester.
Lewiston received a total of 11.2 inches of snow in December, almost all of it coming in the last six days of the month, according to NWS records. The town’s normal December snow accumulation is 4.1 inches.
In Pullman, a total of 25.5 inches of snow fell in December, more than the normal total of 10.3 inches.